Coimisiún na Meán opens €550k fund for media training

Coimisiún na Meán has opened the first round of its new Media Skills and Development Programme, offering up to €550,000 in funding for training, learning and development in Ireland’s media sector.

The scheme replaces the long-running Sectoral Learning and Development Programme and reflects An Coimisiún’s wider role in supporting a sustainable, diverse and participative media landscape.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the initiative would help the sector adapt to new technologies and audience needs. “Continued upskilling and reskilling is crucial to facilitate the innovation necessary to enable the media sector to adapt to emerging technologies and meet the needs of audiences,” he said. “This new Programme aims to support activities that maximise impact and encourage cooperation, collaboration and partnership.”

Funding will continue to support community media, commercial radio, Irish language media and diversity initiatives, as well as training to address skills shortages or provide professional development opportunities.

Previous recipients of similar funding include CRAOL, Oireachtas na Gaeilge, Cultural and Creative Industries Skillsnet, GORM Media, Learning Waves and Women in Film and Television.

Applications close at midday on 10 November 2025, and full details including policy and application forms are available on the Coimisiún na Meán website at cnam.ie

