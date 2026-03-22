RTÉ sport broadcaster Michael Lyster dies aged 71

RTÉ’s long-serving sports presenter Michael Lyster has died at the age of 71.

He was widely recognised as the face of The Sunday Game, where he led coverage of Gaelic games for more than three decades, guiding discussion and analysis on some of the sport’s biggest occasions.

Michael joined RTÉ in 1979 and worked across both radio and television until retiring in 2018.

Over that time, he became a central figure in GAA broadcasting, presenting The Sunday Game for 34 years and contributing to coverage of multiple Olympic Games, beginning with Moscow in 1980 for radio.

Beyond Gaelic games, he presented programmes covering horseracing, motorsport, athletics, rugby and soccer.

He also co-hosted Daybreak LA in 1984, marking RTÉ’s first move into breakfast television.

Kevin Bakhurst said: “Michael was an absolute gentleman, and a wonderful broadcaster who loved sport in general and Gaelic games, in particular.” He added that Michael’s style “endeared him to so many fans and colleagues alike.”

Declan McBennett described him as “the face of The Sunday Game,” noting his calm and measured approach on major sporting occasions.

Away from broadcasting, Michael was involved in rally driving for over 20 years, taking part in events including the Circuit of Ireland Rally.

He is survived by his wife Anne and four children.