Communicorp’s Jessica Maciel gets show on BBC Radio 1

Communicorp presenter/producer Jessica Maciel is one of 35 people to be selected to host a radio show on BBC Radio 1 in the UK over the festive period.

The station asked for demos from anyone with radio experience back in October, and received over a thousand applicants.

Jessica, who joined the Communicorp Media in 2015 is set to cover Scott Mills’ weekday slot of 1-4PM from December 29th- 31st.

Speaking about the news, Jessica Maciel said: “To be getting the opportunity to get behind a BBC Radio 1 mic feels like a dream and I can’t wait to have the craic with the team and listeners! I really can’t thank those within Communicorp who have helped and mentored me over the past few years. As a result I have been able to take this incredible step in my career.”

I honestly cannot believe I'm posting this. Lads @BBCR1 this December 29th / 30th & 31st! The stress that was this year has paid off in a way I could have never imagined. I really can't thank everyone who has helped and encouraged me over the past year you are all legends! pic.twitter.com/JdqrVRuJcw — Jessica Maciel (@Jess_M_Maciel) December 4, 2019

Jessica joined Communicorp through a Learning Waves radio course and has presented and produced shows across 98FM, SPIN 1038 and Today FM. In 2019, she got her first national radio stint by covering Today FM’s Early Breakfast.

In the last three years, Jessica has honed her skills behind the scenes as producer of SPIN 1038’s Plan B hosted by Sarina Bellisimo while completing her degree in Media Marketing in Ballyfermot College, where she graduated last November.

Communicorp Media tells RadioToday it invests heavily in growing new radio talent in Ireland, seen through their ongoing Learning Waves courses, radio schools and their talent training digital radio station ‘FRQFM’.

FRQFM launched in 2012 and has seen over 20 budding presenters take on their very own commercial radio slots over the years.