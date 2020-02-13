Four radio stations joining Irish Radio Player

Four new radio stations are to launch on Irish Radio Player including 24-hour sports station OTB.

OTB – Sports Radio will join along with new services COAST, Classic Hits Bits and LMFM Country Express.

The addition of the new stations brings to 58 the number of channels available on the Irish Radioplayer and will offer brand new, on-demand content to the audience.

COAST is a new service from East Coast FM wit “your relaxing music mix” featuring the best of Ed Sheehan, Sam Smith, Adele, Maroon 5, Snow Patrol, Pink, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay and more.

Dave Harrington, Programme Controller of East Coast FM told RadioToday: “COAST will be ideal for people who want to chill and relax. The COAST music mix will be fresh and feature of some of today’s biggest artists. We’re delighted to add it to the East Coast family.”

Classic Hits Bits is a new highlights channel from Classic Hits. It’ll provide another chance to hear the best of PJ & Jim, CSI, Guaranteed Irish with Meghann Scully, The Niall Boylan Show, Something for the Weekend with Trina Mara, The After Show Show, Sunday Night 90s with Dusty Rhodes and lots more.

Andy Matthews, Programme Director of Classic Hits says “The new service is perfect for Classic Hits fans to delve deeper into the great content produced by the station and catch up on some of the best bots of Classic Hits that they may have missed”.

LMFM Country Express – the home of “just great country” will stream the brand 24 hours a day.

And OTB – Sports Radio, which launched in 2019, will be added to the service too.

Scott Williams, Chairperson of the Irish Radioplayer Steering Board said: “The Irish Radioplayer has expanded its reach and service since it was launched in the Irish market in April 2015. From its initial launch on phones and tablets the Irish Radioplayer is now accessible on all smart speakers, via Apple CarPlay, on Smart TVs and we are gaining a stronger presence on car dashboards.

“The listener experience is constantly being improved with voice recognition, notifications for show reminders, default wake-up alarm even if the stream fails and a vocal warning if you’re driving the wrong way on the motorway all included in the latest upgrade.

The availability of 4 new stations ensures that in addition to technological advances we are offering even more great Irish radio content to our audiences to allow them to tune in more and listen for longer.”

The Irish Radioplayer is also available throughout Europe, in the US and Australia so that friends and relatives there can stay in touch.

The Irish Radioplayer is based on technology licensed by Radioplayer Worldwide, which is also used nationally in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.