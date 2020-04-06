96FM and C103 support local medical staff

Cork radio stations 96FM and C103 are supporting local medical staff on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

The Wireless-owned stations have teamed up with the charities attached to the two biggest hospitals in Cork where the majority of confirmed cases in Cork will be treated: Cork University Hospital and The Mercy University Hospital.

This Good Friday, both stations will be encouraging listeners to make a one-off donation of €19 via the stations websites or by telephone.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM and C103, Kieran McGeary said “We’re delighted to join forces with The Mercy Hospital Foundation and the CUH Charity for this very worthwhile once-off fundraiser. Staff at these two hospitals are among those who are leading the charge against this virus. They are making great sacrifices and exposing themselves to contracting it themselves.

We’re encouraging our listeners to show their support this Good Friday.”

Funds raised will be used to support Cork’s Frontline Legends and make their lives more comfortable, and is supported by Cork City-based Skoda dealer, Noel Deasy Cars.

Last month, Cork’s 96FM announced the cancellation of it’s annual Giving for Living Radiothon for 2020 owing to the public health crisis. The event, held in May each year, supports cancer services provided by five local charity partners. Over the last twelve years, Radiothon has raised in excess of €5 million.