Communicorp raises €168,000 for frontline staff

Communicorp stations across Ireland joined forces to raise over €168,000 to support frontline staff.

The fundraising initiative called on listeners to dress up and donate while using the hashtag #FormalFriday to share their looks.

Having taken place on Friday, 24th April, the campaign involved staff from Today FM, Newstalk, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West, 98FM and Off The Ball.

We expected nothing less from these two 🎩🎩 #FormalFriday for our frontline heroes is exactly what we needed today. Donate what you can here -> https://t.co/DL3G0qd8Lr @davetodayfm @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/AuWcdMAt0s — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 24, 2020

Ciara Kelly, Presenter of Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live said; “All of us at Newstalk are delighted to have been involved in #FormalFriday and humbled to see the incredible support from across the country for our frontline heroes. The support of our listeners at this time has been a fundamental to the success of the initiative and we can’t thank you enough.”

Ian Dempsey, Presenter of Today FM’s Breakfast Show said; “It was great to have an opportunity to shave again. The listener reaction was amazing from early morning until late at night and the money donated to our frontline heroes was nothing short of stunning. I loved the hallway catwalks, the lawn mowing bride, the kids in their ‘good’ clothes and shake n vac style of it all. Thanks to everybody who took part.”

All funds will be split evenly among the following eight charities:

Mater Foundation: Supporting Frontline Staff in The Fight Against Covid-19,

Beaumont Heroes Appeal

Together With Our Heroes: Temple Street and CMRF Crumlin

Mercy Hospital Foundation, Cork,

University Hospital Limerick

St James’s Hospital Foundation

Cork University Hospital Charity

Feed The Heroes