Quarantine FM to air interview with Mary Lou McDonald

Digital station Quarantine FM is set to air an interview with Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

Presented by station founder Kate McKeown, the interview will air at 12pm tomorrow (Friday). McKeown promises that this interview will show a completely unseen side of the TD.

Questions generated by listeners range from asking why legalising marijuana isn’t a bigger part of Sinn Féin‘s manifesto to whether the party leader would consider rap battling with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Speaking to RadioToday, McKeown says, “Quarantine FM is now in its ninth week of broadcasting. We’ve had over 320 guests but if we’re honest, Mary Lou McDonald has to be the all-time highlight for us. Personally, I had the best time chatting with her. My mind is blown with the amount of support shown to us and we cannot thank Mary Lou enough for taking the time to answer questions from our listeners.”

The station originated when founders McKeown and Anna-Rose Charleton found themselves with time to fill due to the pandemic.

Broadcasting live from Charleton’s bedroom, the station has grown to have over fifty volunteers involved. It is available online on quarantinefm.ie.