Stay at Home Music Festival returns to Radio Nova

Radio Nova is planning its second Stay at Home Music Festival this Bank Holiday Weekend with four days of performances from top artists.

It will include recorded live gigs from Coldplay, The Cure, The Who, Snow Patrol, Oasis, Phil Collins, Annie Lennox and more.

And ‘The NOVA Tent’ will bring listeners the chance to relive the greatest NOVA studio sessions including Razorlight, The Blizzards, Aslan, 2 Door Cinema Club, The Stunning and many more.

In addition, ‘The Comedy Tent’ will be featuring homegrown and international stand up performances from the likes of Dylan Moran, Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican and John Bishop.

It all kicks off this Friday night at 10pm with David Bowie live at Glastonbury, while the on-air festival continues right across the weekend concluding on Bank Holiday Monday at 4pm with an hour of Hall & Oates live from The Olympia Theatre, Dublin.

The first Stay at Home Music Festival took place over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, also during lockdown.