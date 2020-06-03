iRadio to share a €40,000 iGrant with businesses

Twenty businesses have been chosen as shared winners of iRadio’s €40,000 iGrant prize.

The successful applicants have been selected by an independent expert judging panel including former Ireland international rugby player and businessman Jamie Heaslip.

Each iGrant recipient will receive a €2,000 advertising package from iRadio.

When iRadio initially announced the iGrant competition in February it was earmarked as a €20,000 prize to be awarded to one business.

However, following the impact of COVID-19 on the economic landscape in Ireland, the decision was made to double the prize money and to split it between more applicants, with the intention of helping businesses to restart their operations as quickly as possible.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning says he hopes the iGrant will be a boost to the successful applicants: “Across the last number of months we’ve seen massive innovations in local business.

“Bars & restaurants who have repurposed themselves as takeaways, food packaging distributors producing vital PPE, live music venues streaming gigs online.

“As we take our first steps towards recovery it’s vital that local business receives support. In awarding 20 iGrants, I’m delighted that iRadio is playing a part in helping businesses get back on their feet.

“Marketing is an essential part of any business plan. With iRadio’s iGrant, our 20 selected businesses will work with our account managers, our creative department and commercial production on messaging for their business.”

The successful applicants can be viewed on the iRadio website.