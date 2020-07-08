Two free radio courses available in Kerry

Kerry College and Radio Kerry are offering free places on two new media training courses to be held in Tralee.

The courses, an eight-week introduction to broadcasting starting in September, and a 52-week Digital Journalism and Radio Broadcasting course starting in November, are recruiting now.

Students will have access to two state of the art training centers and digital broadcasting studios both in the Kerry College Monavalley Campus and in Radio Kerry.

The eight-week course will be filled on a first come first served basis and is limited to 18 places.

The longer course will be led by industry practitioners, and will also include a two-month internship and the opportunity to network with guest lecturers. It is open to anyone across Ireland.

Applicants can apply for the Introduction to Radio Broadcasting Course, which can lead on to the longer 52 week course, or apply directly for the Digital Journalism and Radio Broadcasting Course.

Apply at kerrycollege.ie.