Ireland’s Classic Hits improves signal with new East Galway transmitter

Written by Roy Martin

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has switched on a new FM transmitter on 95.1 MHz to boost reception in East Galway.

The new signal covers Ballinasloe, Athenry, Claregalway, Loughrea and Tuam, along with surrounding areas.

This becomes the fifth transmitter operated by the station in Galway City and County, with existing coverage already in place at Tonabrocky (104.9), Knockletterfore (104.2), Clifden (94.9), and Maghera (104.6).

Speaking about the launch, Ireland’s Classic Hits CEO Kevin Branigan said: “The new East Galway transmitter on 95.1 MHz brings a crystal clear FM signal to the entire of East Galway.”

The station broadcasts to Galway, Cork, Limerick, Clare, and the Greater Dublin area.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

RTÉ opens expressions of interest for presenter roles on Radio 1

Onic Pride Vibes returns on DAB+ in Ireland for 2025

Galway Bay FM sold to Bay Broadcasting subject to clearance

Ray Foley crowned King of MAYHEM at Today FM awards

Cork’s 96FM Radiothon 2025 raises €396,202 for cancer services

2FM to broadcast live from Ireland’s major summer festivals

DAB+ in Ireland – An opportunity to seize through bold content and exemplary…

Radio Nova launches bold mad yolks campaign for breakfast

Ireland wins Grand Award for documentary at New York Festivals

Nova Classic Rock launches on DAB+ across Leinster region

Today FM presenters face comedy challenges in Mayhem campaign

Jackie Neill appointed Head Judge of IMRO Radio Awards