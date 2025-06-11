Ireland’s Classic Hits improves signal with new East Galway transmitter

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has switched on a new FM transmitter on 95.1 MHz to boost reception in East Galway.

The new signal covers Ballinasloe, Athenry, Claregalway, Loughrea and Tuam, along with surrounding areas.

This becomes the fifth transmitter operated by the station in Galway City and County, with existing coverage already in place at Tonabrocky (104.9), Knockletterfore (104.2), Clifden (94.9), and Maghera (104.6).

Speaking about the launch, Ireland’s Classic Hits CEO Kevin Branigan said: “The new East Galway transmitter on 95.1 MHz brings a crystal clear FM signal to the entire of East Galway.”

The station broadcasts to Galway, Cork, Limerick, Clare, and the Greater Dublin area.