iRadio launches iLoveChristmas radio station

Christmas has arrived early at iRadio with the launch of iLoveChristmas.

It’s the first time iRadio has offered a dedicated festive stream, and it joins iLoveDance and iLoveOldskool on the Radioplayer app and Alexa devices (try.. Launch iRadio’s iLoveChristmas)

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning said that given the year we’ve had, we could all use some Christmas cheer: “2020 has been a really tough year for all of us, and even though we’re still eight weeks out from the big day, we could all do with a bit of festive cheer in our lives, which iLoveChristmas will provide.

“We’ve wanted to launch a Christmas channel for a long time now and listeners can expect the best of the best Christmas tunes, to really get you into that holiday spirit.”