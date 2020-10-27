RTÉ runs Trick Our Street campaign for Halloween

RTÉ radio stations are holding a Halloween extravaganza on October 30th with lots of giveaways across the children.

In a year that children across the country can’t traditionally Trick-Or-Treat, RTÉ Radio’s Trick Our Street campaign offers neighbours a chance to experience Halloween magic together.

Everything from hampers filled with Halloween goodies for listeners and all their neighbours from Tesco, to a family trip to Orlando, Florida, will be up for grabs across RTÉ Radio 1, 2FM, Raidió na Gaeltachta and Lyric FM.

From 7am to 7pm, this Tues 27th – Thurs 29th, listeners across Ireland can register, and may then on Halloween eve be called upon by RTÉ presenters to answer some questions and win Halloween hampers from Tesco for them and their neighbours.

The overall winner of the trip to Orlando, Florida, for two adults and two children, will be revealed on The Late Late Show this Friday evening.

For more details on registering to be in with a chance to win, visit this site.