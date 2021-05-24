New breakfast show presenters announced at 2FM

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan are to co-host the 2FM breakfast show as Doireann Garrihy returns from 31st May 2021.

The trio will be on-air 6am till 9am weekdays, replacing the previous show with Eoghan McDermott and Doireann.

Former Irish international rugby ace Donncha O’Callaghan presents Game On on RTÉ 2FM and has also appeared as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

Instagram comedian and RTÉ Player presenter, Carl Mullan already works with Doireann on The Doireann Project. Luckily for him, Carl is no stranger to early mornings as he has presented 2FM’s weekend breakfast show alongside Aifric O’Connell.

📻 The news is out and we are VERY excited 🎉#2FMBreakfast with @DoireannGarrihy, @docallaghan4 and @CarlMullan The new trio start Monday 31st May, don't miss any of the fun. 📻 RTÉ 2FM Breakfast | 6am–9am weekdays on @RTE2fm pic.twitter.com/9ls4NovWTF — RTÉ (@rte) May 24, 2021

QUOTES

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: “This is a very exciting new breakfast show for RTÉ 2FM with two new voices for breakfast radio joining Doireann. From Monday, May 31st, there will be an injection of great fun from Doireann, Donncha and Carl along with great music which will have Ireland in top form every day.

“A very well done to Tara Stewart and Stephan Byrne who kept us all entertained while Doireann and the team were at the ideas factory!”

Doireann Garrihy said: “I can’t wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl. It’s a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We’ve had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it.”

Carl Mullan said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We’re so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone’s day.”

Donnacha O’Callaghan said: “I’m delighted to be part of 2FM Breakfast. It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann & Carl and the fantastic breakfast team. I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity.”