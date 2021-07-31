GoLoud launches original podcast with two comedians

GoLoud has announced the launch of Stall It, a GoLoud Original podcast that unites two of Ireland’s most promising comedic talents for a weekly show.

The podcast is presented by Darren Conway and Joseph McGucken, two young Dubliners best known for their online comedy sketches and digital shorts that bring to life relatable Irish characters in everyday scenarios.

If you’re wondering what the series is actually about, the new GoLoud hosts offer this description: “What’s it about? What isn’t it about? Two lads from Dublin, one mic. A load of sh*te talk, the odd sketch. It’s alright, I suppose. Anyways how’s your ma, is your da workin’?”.

[Editor’s note: The GoLoud production team would like to state that Darren and Joe each received a microphone to use.]

Kiela Brodigan, GoLoud Director said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Darren and Joe to our growing roster of original talent. It’s yet another example of how GoLoud continues to be a pioneer of digital audio in the Irish market; seeking out exciting content creators to create compelling and entertaining content for Irish audiences and coupling their talent with the reach and scale we can deliver in the wider audio market.

Commenting on the series, Darren Cleary, GoLoud Managing Editor said: “The launch of ‘Stall It’ with Darren and Joe, a GoLoud Original podcast reinforces Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s commitment to collaboration, one of our key focuses is developing unique digital audio products and podcasts with emerging voices in Irish life. Darren and Joe are two of the most charismatic, clever, and funny comedians in Ireland right now. They’ve built a large and loyal fanbase through their sketches and online work. We’re excited to bring their brand of humour to the podcast world.”