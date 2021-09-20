New ReelWorld sound and sonic logo for RTÉ Radio 1

There’s a new sound to RTÉ Radio 1 thanks to a new audio package created by ReelWorld and performed by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

The national broadcaster has put a focus on its continuity themes and top-of-hour sequence, united by a new sonic logo.

ReelWorld told JingleMad.com the 15 new compositions make up the package which combines contemporary and traditional music styles, with an authentic sense of the station’s character running throughout.

The themes span genres including folk, pop, Americana, and traditional Irish.

RTÉ Radio 1 Deputy Editor, Penny Hart, said: “What a truly wonderful experience it has been, working on this collaborative project to align the radio station’s content offering and tone of voice through music. We’re so proud of our identity and to hear it shine through these beautiful compositions is a joy.”

Following a competitive tender process, RTÉ selected ReelWorld, based in MediaCityUK, to work closely with the broadcaster’s staff on this unique project.

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra recorded the themes at RTÉ Radio Centre’s Studio 1 under COVID guidelines, in separate sections and across multiple sessions with remote direction via video link between conductor Gavin Murphy and the ReelWorld team.

Alongside the orchestra’s core sections of strings, woodwind, brass, and percussion, its members also played traditional instruments including the fiddle, tin whistle, Irish flute and concertina.

Anthony Gay, Managing Director of ReelWorld added: “This is ReelWorld’s third recent experience working with the orchestras of national broadcasters, and we are privileged to support RTÉ with their new sound. We’re thrilled with the results and it’s wonderful to hear the project now on air.”

Creative Audio Manager for RTÉ, Shane Freeman said: “The passion of everybody working on this project is what has made it so special, resulting in something that will stand the test of time and carry the audio brand of the station into the future.”

ReelWorld continues to partner with some of Europe’s biggest broadcasters, including a 2021 update for Heart UK, the country’s most listened to commercial radio network, and the Netherlands’ most listened to radio station, NPO Radio 2. Recently they have also produced a new brand sound for the Bloomberg Television Network.