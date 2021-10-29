Phil Cawley leaves Today FM’s weekend schedule

Long-serving Today FM presenter Phil Cawley has left the station after almost 25 years.
He hosted his last show over the weekend, saying it was time to focus on other things in his life.
Phil also works on South East Radio hosting Drive, following his daily show on Today FM coming to an end.
During his final show on Sunday 24th October, Phil thanked all those who made his years with the station some of his best.
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":