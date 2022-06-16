iRadio sponsors Mondello24 and opens new suite at Mondello Park

iRadio is sponsoring Mondello24 this weekend and opening a new suite at Mondello Park.

The event on June 18th will see cyclists taking over the famed international race circuit for a full 24 hours.

On the same day, iRadio launches the brand-new and exclusive iRadio Suite at Mondello Park, with iRadio at the Weekend broadcasting live from there on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about the Mondello24 deal, iRadio CEO Mark Cunning said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Mondello Park for this event. As we continue to grow and develop the iRadio brand, identifying and activating exciting partnerships are key to our success. Mondello24 is a really impressive event. I can’t wait to see and hear our coverage across this weekend.”

Meanwhile Dan Horan, Marketing and Communications Manager with Mondello Park says: “We are delighted to activate this next phase of our partnership with another famous and recognisable Irish brand, iRadio. With the introduction of the iRadio Suite to our track we’re excited for what we’re sure will be a fantastic opportunity over the coming year. Having iRadio on board for our Mondello24 Cycle event has given us great exposure!”

Also this weekend, iRadio is partnering up with a young Donegal rally driver David Kelly as he prepares to take on the Donegal International Rally.

The Donegal International Rally takes place from the 17th-19th June and iRadio is heading out in the stages, to keep up with the action, and to cheer David and Dean on.