audioXi announces partnership with in game audio specialists AudioMob

Bauer’s digital audio exchange service audioXi will be the exclusive reseller for “In Game Audio” specialists AudioMob in the Irish Market.

AudioMob is a global tech company that have developed unique in game audio ad formats within mobile gaming apps. They allow audio ads to be inserted into popular mobile gaming apps without interrupting the end user’s gameplay, ensuring brands can connect with these engaged audiences in a non-invasive manner.

An Post will be the first advertiser to use this format in the Irish Market, in a media first for the brand and brokered by Mediaworks Ireland. With the technology AudioMob have built the An Post ads will only be served to users who have their volume on above 30%, to ensure their adverts are as effective as possible.

The AudioMob platform also collaborates with Oracle Moat, to verify ad delivery metrics & fraudulent activity monitoring.

Rob Timony, Head of audioXi says; “We’re delighted to begin this partnership with AudioMob, here in Ireland. They have built a phenomenal product that is both cutting edge and measurable. At audioXi we strive to be the pioneers for audio in Ireland and this is another fantastic partnership in advancing the market here.”

Christian Facey, CEO of AudioMob says; “We are excited to partner with audioXi in the Irish Market. They share a similar passion & vision for audio and ensuring that the advertising medium is addressable & built at scale. We look forward to working with them closely to ensure that In Game Audio becomes a key part of the advertising mix in Ireland.”

Conor Barron, Digital Marketing Manager of An Post says; “We are excited to partner with audioXi and AudioMob on the first In Game Audio campaign in Ireland.

Gaming has been an emerging category that we have focused on at An Post over the last year and having a platform like AudioMob to tap into a large engaged audience with the ad verification of Moat behind it was a really attractive proposition. We look forward to seeing the results in the coming weeks.”