Awards event details announced for Irish Podcast Awards 2022

The Irish Podcast Award 2022 will be taking place in Liberty Hall, Dublin, on Friday 16th September.

Tickets are on sale now , with podcasting fans being encouraged to come along and join in this inaugural celebration.

Fans can enjoy a whole evening filled with the best of Irish podcasting, where all the winners will be unveiled.

While a team of 55+ judges picked the category nominees, the magnitude of popularity of the Irish Podcasting sector can be seen first-hand with the public voting category – Listeners Choice, which now has over 25,000 unique votes with over 400 podcasts nominated by their fans.

Household names vie with podcast stars to win this award but it’s up to their listeners to vote before Sunday 11th September for the Listeners Choice Award.

The IPA judges come from all walks of life across the Irish audio and media sector, along with podcast companies from all over the world. The judging panel was chaired by Broadcaster Angela Scanlon.

The Irish Podcast Awards pride themselves on recognising fresh talent in an industry that constantly changes and evolves. The 2022 nominations are led by Blindboy Boatclub, David McWilliams, and The Good Glow, with four nominations each. Close behind them is The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcastand true crime documentary The Witness,with three nominations each.