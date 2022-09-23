RTÉ 2FM presenter Tara Kumar to leave the station after six years

Presenter Tara Kumar is leaving RTÉ 2FM after six years at the station to move to London.

Tara has been hosting the new music show each evening, Sunday to Thursday from 7pm.

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: “We are very sad Tara is leaving 2FM and yet very excited for her as she makes her way in London. Tara’s show on 2FM was a must-listen for anyone curious about new and good music. Tara is a taste-maker and will fly wherever she is.”

Tara said: “This show has been my constant for the last few years, and I am so grateful for all of the incredible artists I’ve had the honour of playing, interviewing and discovering.

“Ireland is so full of so much talent and I’m so proud of how thriving the music industry is today.

“Music has always and will continue to forever be my first love. Thank you to every single person who has trusted me. So now, it’s time for a new adventure in London. Slán go fóill a chairde.”

Tara will present her final show on Wednesday 28th September.

2FM will be announcing Tara’s replacement in the coming weeks.