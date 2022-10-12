Community Radio Kilkenny City unhappy over GAA IBI deal

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association has agreed on an exclusive radio deal with the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland going forward.

The agreement means IBI member stations now have exclusive rights to the broadcasting of GAA club games at all levels.

This also means other stations that have been providing coverage must now cease.

In Kilkenny, Community Radio Kilkenny City has been covering all Kilkenny GAA club games since it launched five years ago but has now been told to stop live reporting.

A statement from the station says: “Community Radio Kilkenny City is extremely disappointed by the position it is placed in by the GAA/IBI agreement.

“Community Radio Kilkenny City will continue to provide extensive reports of Kilkenny GAA games on Sunday and Monday evenings, and we will also continue to provide extensive sports coverage on our other weekend sport (and music) pro-grammes.

“The same level of restrictive coverage will also apply to Community Radio Kilkenny City in relation to Kilkenny inter-county games at all levels.

“Since Community Radio Kilkenny City commenced full time broadcasting five years ago, the station has given unrivalled coverage to club games at all levels in Kilkenny. The same applied to the inter-county scene plus schools and colleges games. It is worth noting that Community Radio Kilkenny City was often the only Kilkenny broadcast media outlet at many of those games. Community Radio Kilkenny City is proud of what it has achieved to date, and more especially as all the Sports Team work as volunteers. Community Radio Kilkenny City is fortunate also to be able to call on numerous other volunteers around Kilkenny who provide match reports on a regular basis.

“Community Radio Kilkenny City has set standards in club games coverage that are envied by other radio stations. The quality and extent of this coverage has seen our station receive several awards over the years.

“The support which Community Radio Kilkenny City continues to receive from our ever-growing listenership plus the appre ciative comments which we get when we are covering games is sincerely acknowledged by the Community Radio Kilkenny City Sports Team.

“It is now up to others to replicate the Community Radio Kilkenny City match day experience for listeners across all levels of Gaelic games in Kilkenny, and to use a sporting parlance, “they now have the entire pitch to themselves”

“Once again, we thank our listeners for their loyalty and support to Community Radio Kilkenny City, and don’t forget to tune in to our award-winning sports programmes where we will continue to keep our listeners abreast of what is happening on the Gaelic games club and inter-county fronts in Kilkenny and indeed with other sports also which will continue to receive regular and extensive coverage on Community Radio Kilkenny City.

“Thank you from the Community Radio Kilkenny City Sports Team.”

RadioToday has contacted IBI for further details and a comment on this story.

Community Radio Sidelined… pic.twitter.com/jM7MIAaj97 — COMMUNITY RADIO Kilkenny City (@CRKC1) October 5, 2022