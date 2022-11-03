Aviva Insurance Ireland to sponsor The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk

Aviva Insurance Ireland has partnered with Newstalk to become the sponsor of its mid-morning current affairs programme The Pat Kenny Show.

The twelve-month deal was brokered by Core and Media Central and will see Aviva get a combination of show promos broadcast across the week, in-programme sponsor stings, digital display advertising, weekly promotions, and joint co-branding on social media platforms and Newstalk.com.

To launch this agreement, Pat Kenny met with Aviva Insurance Ireland’s CEO, Declan O’Rourke at the Aviva Stadium. They were joined by teams from Aviva, Newstalk, Core and Media Central.

Declan O’Rourke Aviva Insurance Ireland CEO said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Pat Kenny Show. Pat is one of Ireland’s most gifted broadcasters and The Pat Kenny Show is Newstalk’s programme with the highest audience listenership. Aviva is Ireland’s most trusted insurer, insuring almost 800,000 people and businesses in Ireland and, no doubt many of our customers regularly tune into his award-winning show for respected analysis, challenge, and entertainment. Pat retains a place in the hearts and minds of the Irish public, and we are delighted to be associated with his programme.”

Newstalk Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan added, “It is great to be partnering with such a premium brand as Aviva. It is a natural fit for Newstalk, and The Pat Kenny Show and we are delighted to work with Declan and the Aviva team on delivering strong success with this sponsorship.”

Ross McDonnell Sponsorship Director with Media Central said: “We’re delighted to welcome a high-profile brand like Aviva on board as sponsor of Pat Kenny. It’s great to marry Aviva to one of our key sponsorship properties on Newstalk as the audiences for both are so closely aligned. We’re looking forward to working with Core Sponsorship and Aviva to ensure the sponsorship is a huge success.”

