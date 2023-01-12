Limerick City Community Radio plans another 100 day broadcast

Limerick City Community Radio has been awarded a new broadcasting licence for 2023.

The station has been informed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland that it has been granted another 100-day pilot sound broadcasting licence to commence on 21st January 2023 at weekends.

Limerick City Community Radio is Limerick City’s first and only non-profit community station that is entirely community-run through volunteers on 99.9FM.

As well as the weekend FM service they also run an online service Monday – Friday with live programmes from 8am to 6pm with repeats of weekend shows from 6pm.

The use of the 99.9FM frequency is with thanks to Wired FM which is Limericks student station licenced by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Anyone wishing to get involved can contact the station by email on volunteer@lccr.ie or by phone on 061 590999 during business hours.