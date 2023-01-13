Michaela Hayes replaces Peter Collins on SPIN daytimes

Former iRadio and Nova presenter Michaela Hayes is joining SPIN to host the Monday to Friday 10am till 3pm slot.

She’ll replace Peter Collins who is moving abroad.

The daytime show has been networked across SPIN South West and SPIN 1038 in Dublin since 2020.

Michaela commented: “I’m so excited to join the SPIN family. I’ve been a huge fan of how creative, fun & dynamic they are as a station for years. I can’t wait to join you through your workday, every day from 10-3.”

James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music & Entertainment said: “Michaela is one of the Ireland’s most exciting young music radio presenters. She has masses of energy and passion for music, which is infectious, making her absolutely the person to connect our listeners across the country to all the freshest and hottest hits we play on SPIN.

Nick Karkazis, Managing Editor, SPIN Network added: “Michaela brings over a decade of radio experience with her. We’re thrilled to have her join our prime time line-up and continue to deliver the biggest hits for people’s workday, across the SPIN Network.”

The recent JNLR listenership results showed that over a quarter of a million people tune into SPIN every week. SPIN now commands an 8.4% share of the Dublin radio market and is the number 1 music station in each of its regions.

You can hear Michaela Hayes on SPIN from 10am on Monday, 16th January.