There’s a new sound to weekends on RTÉ 2FM starting today

There’s a whole new look to weekends on RTÉ 2FM with new faces joining the schedule from today.

Following Game On, and The National Chart Show with Bláthnaid Treacy (7pm-9pm), Friday night’s at 2FM are rap and hip-hop nights, with DJ Mo-K (9pm-11pm), and DJ Wax (11pm – 1am).

Kicking off the mornings on Saturdays and Sundays will be 2FM Breakfast with Bláthnaid Treacy (7am -9am) followed by Laura Fox from 9am till midday with three hours of great music, fun chat, and celebrity interviews.

From 12-3pm, Roz Purcell and Emma Power will keep listeners entertained with tunes, chat and giveaways.

Presenter Aifric O’Connell will take the helm from 3pm – 6pm on both Saturdays and Sundays, with 3 hours of throwbacks, archive and craic.

Saturday night is Dance Night on 2FM and Jenny Greene takes to the decks on The Electric Disco at the earlier time of 6pm until 8.

There’s a brand-new dance music show with Dave Treacy, delivering a mix of the best in new commercial and club dance music, chats with the biggest DJs & producers from all parts of the world, and The Club Culture Guest Mix (8-10pm). Dave Treacy will be followed by The Spring Sessions from 10pm through to Midnight, going into Late Night Sessions from 1am.

On Sundays at 6pm, The Request Show with Conor Behan promises to let listeners take charge, handing the playlist over to those tuning in to get in touch and request their favourites.

Beta Da Silva takes over from 8-10pm, Sunday through to Thursday, with The New Music Show.

Beta will be followed by chilled sessions with The Greene Room (10pm – 12) with Jenny Greene. Right after Jenny at midnight, Cormac Battle – a voice on the daily Jennifer Zamparelli show – rounds the weekend off with a Rock, Indie and Dance.

Dan Healy Head of RTÉ Digital Audio and RTÉ 2FM said: “The weekend schedule is a blend of emerging and new voices to Irish Radio.

“The exciting thing about our emerging voices is that they are home grown. Laura Fox, Emma Power and Aifric O Connell have been on 2FM for the last number of years, and also broadcast for RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM.

“We are thrilled that Roz Purcell is joining the weekend team , broadcasting with Emma Power. 2FM will also have an exciting night-time schedule which is also being revamped with Jenny Greene, Dave Treacy, Conor Behan, Mo K , DJ Wax and Beta Da Silva. Now that we have bedded in our weekday schedule ,which would appear from the most recent listenership results to be going well, we are focusing on weekends.”

Photo: L-R Aifric O’Connell, Beta Da Silva, Conor Behan, Emma Power, Jenny Greene, Dave Treacy. Front – Laura Fox, Rozanna Purcell, Bláthnaid Treacy – Image credit Marc O’Sullivan