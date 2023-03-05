Declan Pierce off-air at Today FM following brain haemorrhage

Declan Pierce has revealed he’s recovering after a brain haemorrhage and an eight-day stay in hospital.

The Today FM presenter said on Friday that he’s making an incredible recovery and thanked the team at Beaumont Hospital and the paramedics at Dublin Fire Brigade.

He sent ‘massive love’ to his wife, family, friends and colleagues at Today FM for their unending support.

Declan tweeted on February 24th saying he won’t be on the radio for personal reasons and that he will be offline for a few days for personal reasons.

He has been hosting the Block Rockin Beats at Today FM since 2017 after leaving 2FM.

Declan previously worked at FM104 in 2000 and from 2002 to 2006. His radio CV also includes East Coast FM, 98FM, Pulse FM and Juice FM in Liverpool, England.



