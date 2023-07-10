Steve Conway racks up 500th episode with an A-Z of Great Tracks

Written by Roy Martin

Presenter Steve Conway is marking his 500th episode of An A-Z of Great Tracks this week at 8Radio.

The programme has been going for around 9 years, whilst Steve has been on-air for almost 40 having started at a pirate station in London.

Steve has spent time presenting on Radio Caroline, Phantom FM and, for the last decade, 8Radio.com.

The special episode airs Wednesday 12th July 8pm, and the repeat is Saturday 15th at 10am.

During the show, Steve takes a very long ramble through the last 8 decades of music history, going alphabetically by track title.

Steve says “I really enjoy the A-Z because it allows me to dig deep into my collection and share some really great tracks.

“The alphabetical ordering can throw up some real contrasts when you have songs with the same or very similar titles side by side with very different styles or approaches to their subject matter. Working for 8 Radio is the most fun I’ve had since Radio Caroline.”



