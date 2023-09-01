Radio Nova celebrates 13th birthday with party for listeners

Written by Roy Martin

Radio Nova turns 13 today and to celebrate a party is being organising for listeners with a chance to win cash.

The event will take place on Friday 29th September from 6–9pm at Hyde on Lemon Street in Dublin 2, where Dee Woods will be presenting her Friday Night 80s show live.

Dressed as their teenage self or teenage music idols, all of the Nova line up will be there on the 29th, including PJ Gallagher, on his first night out since welcoming his twins recently with partner Kelly Doolin, Jim McCabe, Dee Woods, Marty Miller, Pat Courtney, Greg Gaughran, Emily Brew and man of the movies, Clint Drieberg – all there to celebrate becoming a teenage dirtbag with their listeners.

Speaking on the monumental occasion, Marty said, “I turned 13 in 1987 when Guns N Roses brought out ‘Appetite for Destruction’. Now I share Nova’s airwaves with Guns N Roses bassist Duff McKagan. What a mad world! It’s not a significant birthday like a big round one. But when you’ve been at a radio station like Nova since day 1, it’s amazing to think of the baby as now a teenager!

“I got engaged, married, had two children all within the Nova lifetime. Fair to say, the station is a BIG part of our lives. Plus I’m married to Nova’s Dee Woods.”

Dee said: “Oasis’ second album (What’s the Story?) Morning Glory and the Clueless soundtrack (featuring Radiohead, Counting Crows and The Beastie Boys) were on heavy rotation in my teen bedroom. I could never have predicted that decades later I’d be playing those artists on one of the biggest radio stations in the country! The years have literally flown by and I’m so proud to still be a part of it. I was in my late twenties when it started and I’m in my early 40s now so Nova has certainly been a hugely important part of my life.”

Listeners will also be given the chance to win €5k on the night.

Repro Free: Calling all Teenage Dirtbags! Radio Nova
turns 13, but YOU get the presents!
Dance your ‘Hyde’ off at Radio Nova’s 13th Birthday party on September 29th and be in with a chance to win €5k!
Pictured is Radio Nova’s Dee Woods and Marty Miller celebrating Radio Nova entering its teenage years as it turns 13 today and check remember how they looked at 13.
September 1st is Radio Nova’s 13th birthday! The seriously addictive radio station is officially entering its teenage dirtbag era and celebrating all month with a return of its world-famous birthday party – giving listeners the chance to win tickets to the celebration on Friday 29th September from 6–9pm at Hyde, Dublin’s newest rooftop, club, bar on Lemon Street Dublin 2, where Radio DJ of the Year, Dee Woods will be presenting her ‘Friday Night 80’s’ show live from the venue.
As is tradition, it’s Radio Nova’s birthday – but the listeners will be getting the presents, with lucky partygoers in with the chance to win a share of €5,000 from www.123ink.ie on the night.
Check out Marty@ Work. Weekdays 10am-1pm and The Nova Lunchbreak with Dee Woods Weekdays from 1pm-3pm on Radio Nova For full schedule see here: https://www.nova.ie/programme-schedule/
