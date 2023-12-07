Louise Cantillon gets weekday lunchtimes on Today FM

Louise Cantillon is the new presenter of weekday lunchtimes on Today FM starting in January, replacing Pamela Joyce.

The news was revealed on Dave Moore’s show on Today FM earlier today, where Louise said: “It’s the biggest honour ever, I’m hoping I can do it justice!”

Louise has featured across the daytime and weekend schedule since summer 2022 and has most recently hosted the Saturday afternoon show.

Pamela Joyce announced last month she was stepping down from the show after being with the station for five years.

Known also for her TV work, Louise has hosted TG4’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the past three years and most recently TG4’s European Travel Series Téasc Taistil, the second series of which is due to air in March next year. Louise also co-hosts a bilingual podcast “How to Gael” with her TG4 colleagues Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Síomha Ní Ruairc.

Louise said: “I am so excited and totally honoured to be joining Today FM’s weekday schedule! I feel so lucky to have this opportunity on a national station and schedule full of inspirational creatives. I love everything that Today FM stands for! This is the biggest break of my career, and I just can’t wait to get stuck in and have the best fun, play great ceol and use a cúpla focal with the lunchtime listeners. Roll on January 2024!”

Commenting on today’s announcement, James Brownlow, Managing Editor at Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Louise Cantillon brings an innovative charisma and a deep understanding of her audience, making her the ideal presenter for Today FM. One of Ireland’s current best talents with her engaging style that also brilliantly embraces as gaeilge, listeners can expect an enriching and entertaining experience every weekday from 12pm in the new year.”

Fyona Smith, Today FM Managing Editor adds: “Louise Cantillon is one of Ireland’s rising stars and we cannot wait for her to bring her creativity and dynamic energy to Today FM lunchtimes in 2024!”

Applegreen has come on board to sponsor the new 12pm till 2pm show, starting Monday 8th January 2024.