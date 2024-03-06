Eamon Fitzpatrick returns to radio as Bauer’s Group Commercial Director

Written by Roy Martin

Eamon Fitzpatrick has returned to his first love of radio as he’s appointed to the role of Group Commercial Director at Bauer.

In this newly created position, which follows the recent acquisition of Media Central, Eamon will lead the commercial strategy for Bauer in Ireland across agency, direct and digital audio advertising.

Bauer says, as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he will play a critical role in driving the commercial success of business.

Eamon started his media sales career in local radio before establishing Today FM. He held senior commercial management roles at the Irish Times, advertising agency IPG Media Brands and more recently with iZest and Bradley: The Brand Agency.

Commenting on his appointment, Eamon said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Bauer. Radio has always been my first love and with the Irish audio market in rude health, I’m excited to realise the huge opportunity this commercial role brings.

“The strategy that Bauer has adopted in the Irish market is one that really appeals to me – a passion for innovation, evolving technology and expanding its portfolio with exciting acquisitions and delivering excellence. I look forward to working with the Bauer team to realise that growth ambition.”

Welcoming the appointment, Chris Doyle, Interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “We are delighted to welcome Eamon to Bauer, his significant experience and passion for audio will be an excellent addition to the team and his appointment will further enhance Bauer’s position as a dynamic, collaborative and creative partner for advertisers”.

Eamon Fitzpatrick will commence the role of Group Commercial Director, Bauer Media Audio Ireland in early April.



