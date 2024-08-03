Bauer finalises its acquisition of Beat 102 103

Bauer Media Audio has finalised its acquisition of Beat 102 103 in the south-east of Ireland.

Beat joins other stations now owned by Bauer targeting 15-34 year olds; iRadio and SPIN.

Beat 102 103 is the most-listened to radio station among the age group in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary with 157,000 people tuning in every week.

With the addition of Beat 102 103, Bauer Media Audio Ireland has now extended its total weekly reach in Ireland to 2.24 million listeners, and more than 61 million listeners across 9 countries.

Commenting, Chris Doyle, CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “We are thrilled to welcome Beat 102 103 to Bauer. The strong team and exceptional programming lead the way in the South East and we look forward to collaborating and achieving new heights together.”

CEO and Programme Director of Beat 102 103 Gabrielle Cummins has welcomed the announcement: “Beat is excited about joining a global leader in the audioverse as it presents exciting opportunities. As a market leading, audio brand in the South East, we’re always trying to seek out new ways to evolve and innovate.

“I’m confident the expertise, insights, and resources available to Beat as part of Bauer will enable the station to further build on its success to date.”