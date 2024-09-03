Conor Halpin joins Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio as Niall Boylan’s producer

Conor Halpin has been appointed as Show Producer for Night Time Talks with Niall Boylan on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio.

He previously worked as a researcher on RTÉ Radio One, and as a presenter and producer for stations including 2fm, Beat 102 103, Spin South West, and Cork’s Red FM.

The station says Conor will be responsible for curating engaging topics that are part of the national conversation, crafting scripts that resonate with the Classic Hits audience, and inviting listeners to share their opinions and reactions on air.

Conor comments: “I’ve always been passionate about storytelling and connecting with audiences. I am thrilled to bring my energy and creativity to Classic Hits and look forward to contributing to the dynamic conversations on ‘Night Time Talks with Niall Boylan.’”

Liam Thompson, Programme Director of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Conor to the Classic Hits team. His extensive experience and fresh approach to radio production will be a fantastic addition to ‘Night Time Talks with Niall Boylan.”

Conor, originally from Knockboy, Waterford, now resides in Portobello, Dublin 8. He holds a B.A. (Hons) Degree in Film, Television, and Drama Studies from Aberystwyth University.

Outside of radio, Conor is an accomplished stand-up comedian, having reached the final of ‘Ireland’s Next Top Comic’ earlier this year and competed in ‘So You Think You’re Funny,’ the UK’s longest-running new act competition.