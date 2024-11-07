Funding available for training and development activities to support Ireland’s media sector

Coimisiún na Méan has launched a funding round under its Sectoral Learning and Development Programme.

Up to €550,000 in total is being made available to support industry networks and representative organisations deliver a range of training and development activities for the forthcoming year, 2025.

Funding can be sought by organisations that work in the media sector and undertake training and development initiatives that support the broadcasting and audiovisual industries and align with An Coimisiún’s aim to ensure a thriving, diverse, creative and safe media landscape.

Levels of funding available to successful applicants will vary depending on the nature of the activities proposed, and their relevance to An Coimisiún’s work.

Commenting, Coimisiún na Meán’s Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said: “An Coimisiún is delighted to launch this funding round under our Sector Learning and Development Programme. Ongoing training and skills development is critical to ensuring the sustainability of the media sector and enhancing its growth, diversity and creativity.

“We recognise the valuable role organisations and representative bodies in the industry play in providing training and learning opportunities to those in the sector. Supporting such quality projects is a key part of our work and we look forward to seeing a wide range of proposals aiming to enrich our media landscape and support its continued development.”

Previous recipients of funding under the Sectoral Learning and Development Programme include: Learning Waves’ Journalism Graduate Programme, Women in Film and Television, CRAOL- which represents community radio, the Writers Guild of Ireland, and Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

The closing date for receipt of applications to the Programme is noon on Thursday, 5th December 2024. Further details on eligibility and how to apply can be found in the guide and application form.