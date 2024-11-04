Today FM launches five new evening shows featuring various music genres

Today FM is introducing five new shows to its evening line-up, starting tonight.

Each new show will bring a new genre of music, from chilled out tunes to country classics and 90s bangers to movie soundtracks.

Commenting on the launch of the new shows, Fyona Smith, Managing Editor of Today FM, said: “We’re excited to introduce our dynamic range of specialty music shows.

“These shows celebrate a variety of genres, bringing listeners even closer to the music they love. Our goal is to not forget about our audience listening late and introduce you to some of Ireland’s new and familiar presenters each evening.”

Here’s how the station are promoting the new shows:

TODAY FM CHILLED – MONDAYS 10PM-12AM

Today FM Chilled, presented by Ciara Revins. From 10PM to midnight, Ciara brings you the acoustic gems, mellow melodies and the music you know and love, but all chilled-out. Whether you’re winding down, studying, or trying to sleep – relax and breathe with the sound of Today FM Chilled.

TODAY FM SOUNDTRACKS – TUESDAYS 10PM-12AM

Dara Quilty takes you on a screen and stage music adventure. Playing iconic movie soundtracks, from classic anthems, power ballads and film scores. Today FM Soundtracks celebrates the music you love from the screen to the stage.

TODAY FM COUNTRY HITS – WEDNESDAYS 10PM-12AM

The fastest growing music genre in the world right now will live on Today FM every Wednesday night. From 10pm-Midnight, presented by one of Ireland’s rising country star’s – Clodagh Lawlor, tune in for the freshest country hits & those country classics you already know and love.

TODAY FM 90s – THURSDAYS 10PM-12AM

Claire Beck will be reliving the ultimate era of unforgettable beats and iconic anthems with the 90’s music you love. Claire will have you dancing, singing, and vibing to the best music from the decade that brought you influential grunge, unforgettable RNB, boy bands, girl bands and amazing one-hit wonders.

TODAY FM 80s – FRIDAYS 10PM-12AM

Join Steve K for Today FM 80s, your ultimate mixtape. Celebrating the decade that gave us big hair, synth-pop, new wave and power ballads. Iconic anthems non-stop, all the songs you still love that once only played on old cassettes tapes.

YESTERDAY FM FLOOR FILLERS – SATURDAYS 9PM-12AM

Remember when your favourite song played, and you rushed to the dance floor? Every Saturday night from 9pm, Barry Dunne delivers Ireland the biggest hits you love as you sing-along and dance your way through the decades with Yesterday FM Floor Fillers.

TODAY FM ROCKS – SUNDAYS 10PM-12AM

Join Paula MacSweeney every Sunday evening as she brings you the very best bands, ballads and air-guitar anthems of rock. So, turn the volume to 100 and get ready to rock!