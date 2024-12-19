Kathryn Thomas to take over Q102 Breakfast in the new year

Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas is joining Q102 in the new year to host the breakfast show.

The change happens in February when the station will reveal a rebrand including new logo.

The former Radio 1 presenter is known for hosting RTÉ television shows such as ‘No Place Like Home’ ‘My Body Fix’, ‘Operation Transformation’ and ‘The Voice of Ireland’.

Kathryn currently co-hosts The Rose of Tralee and began her journey on the TV series No Frontiers.

She also has some radio presenting experience, having worked on RTÉ Radio 1 over the years. More recently, Kathryn combined her passion for travel and well-being to set up her own business Pure Results, where she runs fitness and wellness retreats in Ireland and abroad.

Speaking about her new breakfast show, Kathryn said: “I’ve wanted my own radio show for such a long time but it was really about finding the right fit. Dublin’s Q102 is relaunching with a new vision and I loved the idea of brightening up people’s mornings, being curious and caring about issues that matter for Dubliners.

“I’ve been living in Dublin for the last 25 years and it’s most definitely the place I love to be. It’s my home, where my kids were born and the city I love most in the world.

“I’m not a newbie to radio having done loads of radio work for RTÉ, but having the opportunity to put my own stamp and style on a show is definitely the next exciting step for me. The people I have met so far in Q102 have already made me feel very welcome.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter and absolutely delighted to be working alongside Ryan again, but what I’m most excited about is having the opportunity to wake Dublin up with great chat, banter and tunes every morning!”

Vivienne Nagle, Managing Director of Dublin’s Q102, said: “As a business, we’re thrilled to announce that the new home for Kathryn is on Dublin’s Q102.

“The Morning Show with Kathryn Thomas on Dublin’s Q102 is going to be a bright place to be and a bright listen and watch, both on air and across all our platforms. Her naturally lively and engaging personality and her experience of listener and audience engagement speaks for itself. She’s a natural communicator.

“Kathryn’s show will begin airing in February and will be part of a relaunch for Dublin’s Q102 which will also include a new logo, a new strategic vision and new brand values – always being curious, social and bright. Once we had set out our strategy, Kathryn was the obvious choice for breakfast and she will work hand in glove with Ryan who follows her show at 10am.

“Liam Coburn, a long standing Q102 presenter, will follow with ‘Feel Good Afternoon’s’ as well as other familiar Q102 presenters like Martin King at the weekend. Dublin’s Q102 – Brighten Your Day!”

The new schedule for Dublin’s Q102 launching in February 2025 is:

7am – 10am The Morning Show with Kathryn Thomas

10am – 1pm The Ryan Tubridy Show sponsored by Hyundai

1pm – 6.30pm Feel Good Afternoons with Liam Coburn sponsored by Mooney’s Hyundai

6.30pm – 7pm Dublin Today – All the news you need to know with Elizabeth Hearst

7pm – 12am Feel Good Evenings