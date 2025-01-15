IBI welcomes the Programme for Government to support radio

Written by Roy Martin

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has welcomed the Programme for Government which acknowledges and pledges action on crucial areas for independent radio.

The Programme says the Government will:

• Ensure “accessible funding for local radio and print media to support the provision of objective news and current affairs content”.

• Review the Sound and Vision Scheme to support broadcasters and “make it easier to access and ensure proportionate and accessible funding for independent radio”.

• Strengthen the Local Democracy and Court Reporting Schemes “to ensure they are meeting their intended objectives”.

• Explore options “to maintain access to local and commercial radio”.

Michael Kelly, Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, has issued the following statement on the move:

“The Programme sets a positive foundation for us to engage with the new Media Minister, and we will be rolling up our sleeves and working constructively with the Minister and the Government to action the Programme’s policies dealing with our sector.

“The document promises to ensure supports for the independent radio sector are proportionate and accessible, and that is essential.

“The Media section of the Programme provides a strong basis for positively and constructively progressing key issues to ensure a strong independent radio sector. We very much look forward to an early meeting with the new Minister to progress the policies as soon as possible,” he added.

“We are very grateful to all of those who were involved in negotiating and putting together the Programme for Government for seeing the need to address major issues facing independent radio.

“We will now work together with Government to help ensure the actions are delivered, and to put in place measures needed to ensure a more level playing-field in the media sector.

“He noted that the Programme states that “independent media, both nationally and locally, performs a vital public service”.

