New title sponsor for The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM

The Home of Innovation is the new title sponsor of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

The sponsorship, which was secured by Media Central, will see the home appliance provider become an integral part of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show through stings, promotions and cross station digital display.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ian Dempsey said: “We’re all delighted here in Today FM towers to welcome The Home of Innovation onboard as title sponsor of The Breakfast Show for 2025.

“A lot of our listeners tune in to the show in their kitchens every morning as they eat their breakfast, get the morning headlines and pack up for the day ahead so to have a sponsor that’s an expert in kitchens and home appliances, we feel, is a perfect match for us.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with The Home of Innovation and we fully expect our early bird listeners to love the new partnership as well.”

Commenting on the sponsorship Maeve McCarey, Head of Marketing at BSH Ireland said: “We are very excited to come on board as title sponsors of the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show. At the Home of Innovation, we show you the leading kitchen appliance brands, Bosch, Siemens and NEFF. Brands that value and encourage quality – with innovative and sustainable kitchen appliances – that are designed for healthy and comfortable living. We look forward to the year ahead and bringing our knowledge and expertise to Ian’s listeners.

Sponsorship Director of Media Central, Ross McDonnell said: “There’s few names as well known on Irish Radio as Ian Dempsey and we’re delighted to welcome the Home of Innovation as new title sponsors of the show. Working closely with OMD and Bosch we’re especially looking forward to activating the partnership across the year, allowing Ian to inform his huge listenership all that the Home of Innovation has to offer.”