Today FM presenters want everyone to take half a day off on Monday

Today FM presenters Ian Dempsey and Dave Moore are on a mission to help their listeners by getting them half a day off work on Monday.

As part of Today FM’s ‘Make Your Mornings’ campaign, promoting both shows to early birds across the country, Ian and Dave have big activity planned on Blue Monday to lift people’s spirits on what is often considered to be the most depressing day of the year.

Ian Dempsey, will be encouraging businesses across the country to let their staff take a half day as part of ‘Iano’s Sneaky Half Day’ campaign. Ian is doing a call out to all managers, bosses, CEOs and anyone calling the shots in their company to allow their staff to take a half day on Blue Monday, January 20th.

This will be a once off national holiday to lift spirits across the country and give workers a well deserved break after returning to the office earlier this year. With lots of businesses already signed up and committed to take part, you can apply to be a part of the campaign at todayfm.com/sneaky.

Dave Moore is looking get the nation laughing this Blue Monday. Dave will be hosting his show with a wealth of Irish comedic talent including Garron Noone, Fred Cooke, Eric Lawlor and plenty more to be announced. In what can only be described as a laugh a minute broadcast, Dave and his army of comedians are on a mission to turn frowns upside down and bring plenty of laughs to listeners this Blue Monday.

Dave will also have music from 80s Pop singer Sinitta, to bring a bit of music nostalgia amongst the laughter.

Commenting on the campaign, Ian Dempsey said: “Half day, is it? Everyone loves an unexpected half day, that’s why we’re urging all bosses around the country to give their hardworking employees a half day this Blue Monday. January can be a tough month for most with low funds after Christmas, dark nights before 5pm and friends doing the dreaded dry January.

“It can be hard to keep the spirits up. So this Blue Monday, we want to beat these January blues by giving you the break you deserve. Just make sure you tell the boss you’re doing it first!”

Commenting on the campaign, Dave Moore said: “Who said Blue Monday had to be depressing? We’re getting some of Ireland’s top comedians on the show to turn your frowns upside down, we guarantee to have you in stiches all through the morning.

“So tune in to our Blue Monday comedy special – We promise you’ll be laughing so hard you won’t even remember what day it is!”