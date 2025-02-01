Aspiring broadcasters kick off new radio and podcasting course with Beat 102-103

A new wave of aspiring radio professionals have begun their journey in the January 2025 Broadcast Course at South East Technological University (SETU) in Waterford, in collaboration with Beat 102-103 and WLR FM.

The Certificate in Radio and Podcasting, a hands-on introduction to broadcasting, presenting, and podcast production, officially commenced this week at SETU’s Cork Road campus. On Thursday, January 30th, sixteen students arrived, eager to take their first steps into the world of radio and podcasting as part of this year’s cohort.

Jointly developed and delivered by SETU, WLR FM, and Beat 102-103, the course blends academic expertise with real-world industry experience. It is taught by a mix of practicing broadcasters and lecturers, providing students with an inside look at how commercial radio stations operate and what it takes to thrive in the industry.

Designed as an entry-level, part-time, Level 6 qualification, the program welcomes students from all backgrounds—no prior experience in radio is required. Over the course of 12 weeks, participants gain hands-on experience in key broadcasting skills, giving them a valuable ‘foot in the door’ to the industry.

Speaking at the course launch, WLR FM CEO Michael Byrne expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s program: “We’re thrilled to once again be part of this fantastic initiative alongside SETU, Beat, and WLR. This course has played a vital role in shaping many talented broadcasters over the years, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s students will bring.”

SETU lecturer and former Beat 102-103 presenter Rob O’Connor highlighted the unique diversity of this year’s cohort: “The mix of students is truly exciting—they come from all walks of life. This year, we have a plumber, a nurse specializing in post-natal depression, a software developer, a men’s shed volunteer, and an HR professional with a deep love for music. The energy they bring to the classroom is amazing, and their discussions are always engaging.

“It’s fantastic to see fresh perspectives coming into radio and podcasting. The demos they produce are full of originality, and with the added professionalism that comes from working with Beat and WLR, they’re getting real, industry-level experience.”

Through a combination of classroom lectures and hands-on studio sessions, students will develop core broadcasting skills, including: