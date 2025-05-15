Irish radio grows across key demos as local and national shows thrive

Latest JNLR results confirm 3.9 million adults now listen to radio weekly across Ireland, with commercial and local services continuing to show strong audience loyalty and growth in key demographics.

According to the Ipsos JNLR 2025-1 figures, Bauer Media Audio Ireland retains its position as the largest radio group in the country, reaching 2.26 million people each week. The group also achieved a 46.15% share of the valuable 15–34 age group and a prime time all adults market share of 28.76%.

With nearly 90% of Irish adults listening weekly, the JNLR results confirm the continuing strength of radio in the Irish media landscape.

RTÉ has a 29.2 percent market share, with over 2 million adults tuning in each weekday across RTÉ Radio 1, 2FM, lyric fm and Raidió na Gaeltachta.

RTÉ Radio 1 remains the most popular station in Ireland, with a weekly reach of 1.378 million listeners and a growing audience among 35 to 54-year-olds.

Morning Ireland is the country’s most listened-to radio programme, with 471,000 tuning in daily, while Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Brendan O’Connor also recorded year-on-year increases.

RTÉ 2FM remains the most popular station for 15 to 34-year-olds, with strong weekday and weekend gains, including Weekend Drive up 32,000 and Weekend with Bláthnaid Treacy up 29,000.

RTÉ lyric fm grew its total audience to 320,000 weekly listeners, with notable growth for Marty in the Morning, Movies and Musicals and Weekend Classics with Claudia Boyle.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta now reaches 97,000 listeners weekly.

Patricia Monahan, RTÉ Director of Audio, said: “We are particularly delighted to welcome new and younger listeners as we expand our reach and relevance.”

Dan Healy of 2FM added: “These results are a fair reflection of the past 12 months that saw a period of change.”

Today FM reported a weekly audience of 914,000, maintaining its place as Ireland’s most listened to commercial station. The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show grew to 204,000 daily listeners, an increase of 2,000 book-on-book.

While mid-morning with Dave Moore fell slightly to 193,000, weekend programming recorded notable growth. Alison Curtis’ Weekend Breakfast gained 7,000 on Saturdays and 17,000 on Sundays, with Dara Quilty and KC also posting increases on Sundays and Saturdays respectively.

Newstalk maintained a national market share of 8.2% and increased its daily reach by 11,000 to 500,000. Its weekly audience now stands at 861,000, up 9,000 year-on-year, placing it as Ireland’s second most listened to station daily.

The Anton Savage Show attracted 133,000 on both Saturday and Sunday, while Off the Ball recorded 157,000 listeners on Saturday (+21,000 BoB) and 146,000 on Sunday (+19,000 BoB). Specialist shows such as Tech Talk, Alive and Kicking, and Taking Stock also grew audiences.

On weekdays, The Hard Shoulder grew to 153,000 (+5,000 YoY) while Lunchtime Live added 16,000 year-on-year to reach 134,000. Moncrieff increased to 108,000, and Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman posted 165,000, up 8,000 YoY. The Pat Kenny Show remained Newstalk’s most popular programme at 224,000, despite a slight year-on-year decline of 5,000.

Managing Editor Eric Moylan credited strong weekend programming and diverse content for the audience uplift.

In Dublin, 98FM posted a market share of 5.8%, with all daytime shows gaining listeners. The Big Breakfast with Rebecca & Brendan reached 51,000 (+4,000 BoB), and 98FM’s Big Ride Home with Brian Maher gained 4,000 to reach 40,000.

SPIN 1038’s Fully Charged with Emma, Dave & Fiona increased by 3,000 to reach 60,000. In the South West, SPIN South West grew its reach to 162,000 (+15,000 YoY), with Fully Charged with Ed & Valerie increasing to 40,000 (+8,000 YoY).

In Cork, Red FM reached 141,000 daily listeners. The Neil Prendeville Show rose to 83,000 (+6,000 YoY), Red FM Breakfast with KC added 6,000 to hit 53,000, and The Home Run with Colm O’Sullivan jumped to 60,000, up 21,000 year-on-year.

iRadio increased its market share to 8.7%, with Dave & Fionnuala now reaching 85,000. Cooper & Oonagh on Breakfast grew to 75,000, and Paul Byrne’s lunchtime show increased to 51,000.

In the South East, Beat posted its strongest performance yet with a market share of 16.9% (+2.8% YoY) and weekly reach of 181,000 (+24,000 YoY). Beat Breakfast increased by 12,000 to 59,000, and Beat Drive with Darren Rice climbed to 49,000 (+13,000 YoY).

Onic, one of Ireland’s newest media brands, saw national market share rise to 10.3%, with daily reach at 508,000 and weekly reach of 796,000. The Onic Urban National package, including Galway Bay FM and WLR, now delivers a combined weekly reach of 995,000.

In Dublin, FM104 reached 262,000 and Q102 182,000. In Cork, 96FM and C103 collectively deliver 217,000. Limerick’s Live 95 reached 96,000, and LMFM reached 126,000.

Belfast-based U105 reported 210,000 weekly listeners and 1.93 million total listening hours in the latest RAJAR.

Managing Director Sean Barry noted strong performance across Onic’s FM network, growth in digital services, and upcoming product launches including a new app and bespoke talkSPORT Ireland content.

Radio Nova maintained its position as Dublin’s number one music station, increasing its market share to 9.4%. Its breakfast show, Morning Glory with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, has quadrupled its audience since launch.

The station now reaches more people for longer every day, with strong performance across its daytime schedule including Marty Miller, Dee Woods, Pat Courtenay and Greg Gaughran.

CEO Kevin Branigan said Nova’s latest figures show its audience is highly engaged and loyal, reflecting sustained success in a competitive Dublin market.

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio recorded its all-time high daily listenership of 208,000 (+35,000 YoY) and market share of 5.9%. Colm & Lucy in the Morning rose to 82,000 (+4,000), while the Kim Wilde 80s Show reached 32,000 (+5,000). Damien Farrelly in the Afternoon broke the 100,000 mark for the first time.

Broadcasting across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and other areas, the station continues to expand its daily audience across the multicity region.

In County Wexford, South East Radio has once again secured its position as the most listened to station. Nearly 70,000 people tune in weekly, with strong performance among 20- to 44-year-olds. The station also continues to deliver the highest market share across Leinster.

Managing Director Eamonn Buttle praised the team, listeners and advertisers for their continued support over nearly four decades, reaffirming the station’s role in delivering local news, sport and music to its loyal audience.

Tipp FM is celebrating a major ratings milestone – the station now reaches 81,000 weekly listeners, (+ 4,000 YoY). In addition to the surge in weekly listenership, Tipp FM has recorded impressive gains across all key listenership metrics: Daily share, daily reach and average quarter hour audience has also grown, underlining the consistent appeal of the station’s content throughout the day.

Reacting to the positive news, Tipp FM’s Programme Director Stephen Keogh said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with these results. To have 81,000 people tuning in every week is a massive vote of confidence in the work we’re doing here. It’s a real testament to our presenters, producers and the entire team who pour their passion into the station every single day. Most importantly, it shows the incredible bond Tipp FM has with its listeners across Tipperary. We’re proud to be their voice, their soundtrack, and their connection to what matters.”

