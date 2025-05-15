Jackie Neill appointed Head Judge of IMRO Radio Awards

Jackie Neill has been announced as the new Head Judge for the IMRO Radio Awards, bringing more than 30 years of experience in radio broadcasting and production across the UK and Ireland.

Neill is widely regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s most experienced radio professionals, with a strong track record in editorial leadership and media training. She has held senior roles at BBC Radio Ulster, including Station Manager, and currently works as a freelance trainer, producer, and consultant.

Her current clients include Ofcom in the UK, Learning Waves, and Coimisiún na Meán. She has also played an active role in the IMRO Radio Awards for almost two decades as an entrant, judge, and committee member.

The IMRO Radio Awards committee thanked outgoing Head Judge Peter McPartlin for his years of dedication and wished him well for the future.

A live webinar with Jackie Neill will take place on Wednesday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m., giving entrants and industry professionals an opportunity to hear directly from the new Head Judge about this year’s awards process and criteria.

