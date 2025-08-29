Claire Byrne to replace Pat Kenny on Newstalk mid-mornings

Claire Byrne will join Newstalk in early 2026 to host a new mid-morning programme, replacing Pat Kenny who’s off to weekends and the Bauer board room.



Claire has been a familiar presence in Irish media for more than twenty years, working across both radio and television, covering major election campaigns, leader debates and key referendum discussions.

Speaking about her move, Claire said: “I’m very excited to join Newstalk from next year. This new chapter marks a really significant milestone for me in my career, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with the vibrant team and listeners at Newstalk as they continue to thrive and cement their position in the Irish media landscape.

“It’s a particular honour for me to take up the reins from Pat Kenny, a broadcaster whose career, skill and passion for the job is an inspiration to all of us.”

Newstalk Managing Editor Eric Moylan welcomed the appointment, saying: “We’re delighted to announce that Claire Byrne will return to Newstalk in the New Year. Claire is a seriously talented and skilful broadcaster with a wide range and will be a fantastic addition to the Newstalk schedule.

“She is a central part of our ambitious plans for continued audience growth at Newstalk across FM and digital listening. We look forward to getting started next year.”

Claire previously worked with Newstalk earlier in her career before moving into national television roles. She now returns to the station at a key point of change, following the confirmation that Pat Kenny will move from weekdays to host new weekend programming.

Further details about the mid-morning show will be confirmed nearer the time, and Claire’s replacement at Radio 1 is coming soon.