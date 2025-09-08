In photos: Bauer’s 150th birthday bash at Mansion House in Dublin

Written by Roy Martin

Well-known radio presenters gathered at Dublin’s Mansion House on Friday evening for a simultaneous Europe-wide event to mark Bauer Media’s 150th anniversary and link up with 12,000 colleagues in other markets.

The celebration brought together Bauer Media Audio Ireland and Bauer Media Outdoor, drawing around 350 staff to Dublin, with a live video connection to employees across the UK, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Hamburg.

Ray Foley of Today FM and Ciara Kelly of Newstalk who took to the stage and welcome guests both in Dublin

Among those spotted at the Dublin event were Jack Keating, Ian Dempsey, Ciara Doherty, Andrea Gilligan, Emma Nolan, Pat Kenny ,Matt Cooper, Louise Cantillon,Paula MacCarthy,Henry McKean and Alison Curtis as well as Brendan O ‘Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton.

Founded in 1875 in Hamburg, Bauer has grown from a family-run publisher into one of Europe’s largest commercial media companies, operating radio, publishing and out-of-home businesses across multiple markets.

Ciara Kelly and Ray Foley pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Russell Alford, Rebecca Shekleton,Brendan O Loughlin and Leanne Hanafin pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jack Keating pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jack Keating and Andrea Gilligan pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Andrea Gilligan and her team pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Claire Beck, Pat Kenny and Andrea Gilligan pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Shane Coleman and Roisin Reilly pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Kely and Ray Foley pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Tanya O Sullivan and Grainne Murnane pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Eimear Bradley Pat Kenny and Claire Darmody pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Fionnuala Corbett ,Martin Guilfoyle and Paul Byrne pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shonagh Lyons and Niall Power pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Presenters Ciara Kelly and Andrea Gilligan pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Radio presenters Shonagh Lyons and Pat Kenny pictured celebrating at the 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Doherty pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Presenters Ciara Kelly and Andrea Gilligan pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Presenters Ray Foley and Ciara Kelly pictured as they prepared to go live across Europe to celebrate 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Presenters Ray Foley and Ciara Kelly pictured as they went live across Europe to celebrate 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Louise Cantillon pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Chris Doyle pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paula MacSweeney pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Nolan pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman pictured celebrating 150 years of Bauer Media at the Mansion House,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

