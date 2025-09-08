In photos: Bauer’s 150th birthday bash at Mansion House in Dublin

Well-known radio presenters gathered at Dublin’s Mansion House on Friday evening for a simultaneous Europe-wide event to mark Bauer Media’s 150th anniversary and link up with 12,000 colleagues in other markets.

The celebration brought together Bauer Media Audio Ireland and Bauer Media Outdoor, drawing around 350 staff to Dublin, with a live video connection to employees across the UK, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Hamburg.

Ray Foley of Today FM and Ciara Kelly of Newstalk who took to the stage and welcome guests both in Dublin and also to send best wishes via a video link to those attending parties simultaneously in the UK, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Bauer headquarters in Hamburg

Among those spotted at the Dublin event were Jack Keating, Ian Dempsey, Ciara Doherty, Andrea Gilligan, Emma Nolan, Pat Kenny ,Matt Cooper, Louise Cantillon,Paula MacCarthy,Henry McKean and Alison Curtis as well as Brendan O ‘Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton.

Founded in 1875 in Hamburg, Bauer has grown from a family-run publisher into one of Europe’s largest commercial media companies, operating radio, publishing and out-of-home businesses across multiple markets.