Independent broadcasters welcome Budget 2026 radio funding

Independent radio stations across Ireland have welcomed confirmation of continued funding for news and current affairs as part of Budget 2026.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan has announced €3 million of ringfenced funding next year for local, regional, multi-city and national stations in the independent sector.

John Purcell, Chair of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), said the move recognises the value of what the sector delivers. “We are very grateful to the Minister for the funding in the Budget, which recognises the essential news and current affairs services provided to listeners all over Ireland and the unique regulatory obligations of our stations.”

Michael Kelly, Chief Executive of IBI, added that the investment would be well used. “Our journalists, presenters, producers and editors perform work which is vital for democracy, for informed citizens, and for social cohesion. Our sector is a key bulwark against misinformation and disinformation so this is an important announcement.”

Further measures in the Budget include €1 million of additional funding for digital transformation in the media sector and €1.4 million extra for the Sound and Vision Scheme, which supports high-quality programming. A further €1.1 million will go to the Government’s Counter-Disinformation Strategy, and funding will continue for Local Democracy and Court Reporting Schemes.

The funding will be managed through Coimisiún na Meán.

IBI represents local, regional, multi-city and national radio stations across Ireland which together reach more than 2.5 million listeners every day.