RTÉ’s Nessa Carter to lead JNLR from January

Nessa Carter has been appointed Executive Lead of the Joint National Listenership Research, taking up the role on 12 January 2026.

Her appointment places her in charge of the strategic and operational delivery of Ireland’s radio audience measurement system, including managing the research contract and supporting its ongoing development.

Nessa joins with eighteen years of experience in media measurement and analytics. She was most recently Insights and Data Manager at RTÉ, where she led digital audience reporting across audio, video and online, and oversaw first-party data governance for RTÉ Digital products.

She also previously managed JNLR analysis for RTÉ, working with teams across the broadcaster and with industry partners.

Her wider governance experience includes roles with TAM Ireland and the EBU Measuring New Media Group, giving her a strong understanding of how audience measurement frameworks operate across different media sectors.

Ciarán Cunningham, Chair of the JNLR Management Committee, said that “Nessa’s depth of experience across audio, digital and audience measurement makes her an outstanding addition to the JNLR,” adding that her knowledge and approach will help strengthen and evolve the system. He said the committee is pleased to welcome her to the role.

Nessa will now lead the next phase of JNLR’s work as the industry continues to focus on reliable, trusted, and up-to-date measurement of radio listening across Ireland.