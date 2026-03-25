Drugs raid at Bauer’s Dublin headquarters Marconi House

A man has been arrested and appeared in court after drugs were seized at a Dublin office used by Bauer Media’s radio group.

Gardaí and Revenue officers carried out a joint operation in Dublin, where cannabis with an estimated value of €110,000 was discovered during a search of the premises.

The haul is reported to be around 5.5kg of cannabis, with a man in his 30s arrested at the scene.

Since the arrest, RTE reports Seafra O’Donovan, a senior marketing executive at Newstalk has appeared in court charged with possession of drugs.

The operation forms part of ongoing work targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Bauer told RadioToday they cannot make any comment on the situation.