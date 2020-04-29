Classic Hits declares the start of summer 2020

Classic Hits has declared Summer officially begins this weekend and is asking listeners to vote for their favourite classic holiday hits.

Your Top 100 Classic ‘Summer’ Hits will roll out from 10am on Friday May 1st and listeners are being invited to vote via Whatsapp and on the station’s website for their favourite summer songs.

The countdown will start with PJ+ Jim at 10am on Friday May 1st and will run all over the May bank holiday weekend with Nikki Hayes pressing play on the listeners’ number hit 1 just before 5pm on Monday.

‘We’re creating the perfect soundtrack for the bank holiday weekend as everyone stays home and keeps safe, we can’t guarantee the weather but we can hope to give everyone the first taste of summer – fire up the barbecue, fill the paddling pools, get out the buckets and spades and let’s give everyone a lockdown lift,” said Programme Director, Andy Matthews.

“And don’t forget to turn up the radio and invite the neighbours over the fence!”