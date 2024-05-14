Radio Nova promotes one millionth ticket for Springsteen gig

Radio Nova is running a promo saying it has the millionth ticket to see Bruce Springsteen in Ireland and is running a competition for one listeners to win it.

The station says it’s the ticket that money can’t buy, for the gig in Croke Park on Sunday May 19th.

Listeners are advised to tune in in all this week for an hourly chance to win Bruce Springsteen’s millionth ticket, only on seriously addictive Radio Nova!

When he wraps up the Irish leg of his tour this month, the singer will have performed to one million fans across the island of Ireland throughout his long career.

He’ll play a number of gigs in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland this month – Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin, with approximately 80,000 fans expected will fill Croke Park.