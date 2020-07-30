€4.5m available via latest BAI funding round

Up to €4.5m is being made available by the BAI in the latest Sound & Vision Scheme.

Funds will be given to independent audiovisual producers, commercial, community and public service television stations, and independent audio producers working with commercial, community and public service radio stations.

The round will be opened for applications on the 8th of September and close on the 7th of October.

Commenting on the round, chief executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe said: “The BAI is delighted to announce details of our upcoming funding round under the Sound & Vision 4 Scheme. We would especially like to thank Minister Catherine Martin and the Government for the provision of an additional €2million funding for the round, as part of the Government’s recently announced stimulus package.

“We are aware that the financial pressures on the broadcasting, audio and audio-visual sectors have been compounded by COVID-19. This additional allocation enables the BAI to increase the funding available in the upcoming round that will support the work and the development of new content for these sectors.”

The open round is the third initiative to be announced by the BAI, this year, under the Sound & Vision 4 Scheme. In June, the BAI allocated €2.5m to independent commercial radio stations under the COVID-19 funding initiative. Earlier this month, the BAI opened the Community Radio Fund, which will see total funding of €750k being made available to BAI-licensed community, community of interest and community of special interest sound broadcasting services, and the special interest Christian / religious sound broadcasting service.

In April, the BAI announced the award of over €7m in funding to facilitate the production of 126 projects across the audiovisual and audio sectors under the final round of the Sound & Vision 3 Scheme.

Details of how to apply will be on bai.ie nearer the opening date.